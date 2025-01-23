RUTO is sending police to HAITI while sponsoring criminal gangs in Kenya – GACHAGUA blasts the President





Tuesday, January 23, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of sponsoring the return of the Mungiki group in the Mt. Kenya region.

During a TikTok interview on Thursday with Kenyans living in the diaspora, Gachagua called it ironic for Kenya to send police officers to combat gangs in Haiti as part of a U.N.-backed mission while allegedly sponsoring similar groups at home to intimidate government critics.

“It does not make sense to send your security forces abroad to quell criminal gangs yet in your country, the government is spending resources on reviving such gangs,” Gachagua said

Gachagua, who was impeached last October and removed from Ruto’s government, further criticized the administration for what he described as efforts to silence critics, citing recent abductions of young Kenyans allegedly carried out by members of the security forces.

"This administration has sunk very low. Even the British colonialists never went for our children. I feel very sorry that I was part of an administration that has turned against its people,” he said.

“A government that cannot secure its people has no business being in power.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.