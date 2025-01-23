Detectives arrest 2 notorious men who break into cars parked outside banking halls - They stole Ksh 500,000 from a victim (PHOTOs).







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Charles Mulwa Mwema and Shaban Maingi Rashid, who have a history of stealing from locked motor vehicles parked outside banking halls, have been apprehended.

Their capture follows well-coordinated efforts by detectives from DCI Embakasi and the Manager of the NCBA Bank Utawala branch.

The suspects are also wanted for several other car break-ins and thefts, including one reported at Bensquare Police Post on November 23, 2024, where they made off with Sh500,000 from a locked vehicle.

The duo is currently in custody, undergoing processing, pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.