Two Kikuyu ladies arrested by detectives in Kiambu operating a drug den disguised as a shop after an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs).





Sunday, January 26, 2025 - A collaborative effort by detectives from the Anti-narcotics Unit, along with their colleagues from the Operations Directorate, has led to two arrests and the seizure of narcotic drugs in the Kimbo area of Kiambu County today.

During the operations in the Backstreet area, the detectives first raided a residence, recovering dried green plant material, multiple rolls of cannabis, weed cookies stored in clear buckets, a digital weighing scale, and an electric oven used for baking cookies.

The individual residing in the house managed to escape arrest.

In the second location, which also functions as a shop, detectives apprehended 38-year-old Pauline Wanjiru Njeri and 35-year-old Monica Wangare.

They seized several packaged rolls of cannabis sativa and items believed to be proceeds of the illicit trade in drugs.

While the search for the elusive suspect continues, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations wants to warn parents about a concerning trend in which minors are being lured into using illicit drugs disguised as edibles, such as cookies, often without their awareness.

This highlights the urgent need to raise awareness about the issue.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains resolute in its mission to combat the sale, distribution, and consumption of illicit drugs in our country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.