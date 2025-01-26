Bungoma girl beaten to death by her dad for scoring a D+ in KCSE buried - The family lied she died after fainting in the eulogy (PHOTOs).







Saturday, January 25, 2025 - Esther Nasimiyu, the 23-year-old lady who died after being beaten to death by her dad has been buried.

Nasimiyu’s father, Maurice Toto, hit her with a blunt object during a scuffle after she reportedly scored a D+ in KCSE.

The ruthless dad was mad at her poor performance.

Her lifeless body was discovered in her bedroom with multiple injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

Nasimiyu’s family lied in the eulogy that she died after fainting.

The eulogy further stated that she had chronic high blood pressure that contributed to her untimely demise.

Nasimiyu’s father is still in custody after he was arrested in connection to her brutal murder.

The deceased’s murder was widely covered in the media but the family lied about her cause of death.

Check out the eulogy.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.