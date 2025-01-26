I’ve been divorced three times but I won’t support this kind of thing because I love marriage - 60-year-old CONNIE MUURU reacts as Runda club throws party for divorcees







Sunday, January 26, 2025 - 60-year-old Connie Muuru, who has been divorced three times, on Sunday, kicked against a divorce party organised by a club in Nairobi.

The divorce party was held on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

The organisers said the divorcees coming together is to show each other love and fight the stigma they face in society.

In a Facebook post, Ms Muuru said that divorce is not an achievement, adding that she wouldn't wish it on her own children and grandchildren.





According to the grandmother, she loves marriage and that was why she tried three times.

"HOW CAN I CELEBRATE DIVORCE?. WHAT WILL I BE TEACHING MY CHILDREN AND GENERATIONS TO COME AS AN ELDERLY WOMAN,IN THE SOCIETY???!!!," she wrote

I have suffered 3 divorces but I wouldn't want to support this kind of thing, bearing in my how I suffered. I can't celebrate divorce, because I loved marriage so much, that's why I tried 3 good times.

The fact that mine didn't work,it doesn't mean that no marriage is working or going to work. I have children and grandchildren whom I believe, will have lasting marriages and beautiful families. Otherwise Divorce it's not an achievement at all.

Single life is not easy and it's not a cup of uji. Sometimes we sleep in sickness, without knowing if we will see tomorrow alive...the only thing we can do is to leave our bedroom doors open, incase we die in there.

I WOULDN'T WISH THAT FOR MY CHILDREN OR ANYONE ELSE. BUT STILL IF THE MARRIAGE IS NOT WORKING, INSTEAD OF KILLING EACH OTHER OR GO DOWN WITH DEPRESSION AND CONSTANT UNHAPPINESS, JUST LEAVE QUIETLY AND PEACEFULLY.