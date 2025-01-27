RAILA ODINGA‘s man downplays FRED MATIANGI’s presidential bid in 2027 - Are they panicking?





Monday, January 27, 2025 - One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s confidants has poured cold water on former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’s 2017 presidential bid.

The Jubilee Party, led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has nominated Matiang’i as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

However, speaking on Monday, Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina appeared to downplay Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions.

While questioning Matiang’i’s source of wealth, the outspoken ODM senator stated that it was time for the country to move beyond retrogressive politics.

"This Matiangi business is absolute nonsense! It's time to put an end to retrogressive politics and truly tackle poverty in Kenya!

"I'm fed up with constant campaigning. One day, you'll wake up and realise how much you still have to learn!" Ole Kina stated.

