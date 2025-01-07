TRUMP urges Canada to merge with US amid TRUDEAU resignation







Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - Incoming United States President Donald Trump on Monday called on Canada to merge with the United States of America.

This comes following the resignation of Justin Trudeau as Canadian Prime Minister.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Monday, announced his resignation after nearly nine years in office, citing internal party pressures and his declining popularity as factors in his decision.

Trudeau, in a press conference, stated that he would remain in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader.

He also announced that parliament would be suspended until March 24.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” Trudeau said.

Reacting to the resignation in a post on social media, Trump said if Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no tariffs, adding that taxes would go way down and they would be totally secure from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships that are constantly surrounding them.

“Together, what a great nation it would be,” he added.