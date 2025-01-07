Impeached South Korean president holes up at home as arrest deadline fast approaches







Tuesday, January 7, 2025 - South Korean investigators trying to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol have asked for an extension to the arrest warrant that was due to expire later today.

The embattled leader remains at in his residence surrounded by loyal security forces.

He has defiantly refused questioning three times before a failed arrest attempt saw hundreds of his protective guards block investigators trying to detain him over a bungled martial law decree last month.Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) said they will ask for an extension to the warrant, due to expire at the end of today (3pm Irish time).

"The validity of the warrant expires today. We plan to request an extension from the court today," said Lee Jae-seung, CIO deputy director, in a briefing to reporters.

He added they had asked for the police's help to detain Mr Yoon because of the difficulties investigators had faced, and would consult them on the timing of the warrant extension.

Police have yet to accept the request.

Mr Yoon faces prison or, at worst, the death penalty if arrested after briefly suspending civilian rule and plunging South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades, but both he and his supporters have remained defiant.

"The Presidential Security Service will protect the President, and we will protect the Presidential Security Service till midnight," said Kim Soo-yong, 62, one of the protest organisers.

"If they get another warrant, we will come again."

The initial warrant was issued on the grounds that Mr Yoon has refused to emerge for questioning over his martial law decree.

His lawyers have repeatedly said the warrant is "unlawful" and "illegal", pledging to take further legal action against it.

The head of Mr Yoon's presidential security service also said he would not allow investigators to arrest the suspended president.