TRUMP says he wants Palestinians to move to neighboring countries in post-war plan to clean up Gaza

Monday, January 27, 2025 - US President, Donald Trump has revealed his post war plans for the Gaza Strip saying that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries.
Trump said he asked Jordan’s Abdullah II, a key US partner
in the region, to take in more Palestinians in a Saturday phone call.
“I said to him that I’d love
you to take on more, because I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now and
it’s a mess, it’s a real mess,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Jordan’s state news agency Petra reported the call with
Trump, but made no mention of relocating Palestinians. The kingdom is already
home to more than 2.39 million registered Palestinian refugees, according to
the UN.
Trump said he would like both Jordan and Egypt – which
borders the battered enclave – to house people, and that he would speak to
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi about the matter on Sunday.
“You’re talking about a million and a half people, and we
just clean out that whole thing,” Trump said, adding that there have been
centuries-long conflicts in the region.
He continued: “I don’t know, something has to happen, but
it’s literally a demolition site right now. Almost everything’s demolished and
people are dying there, so I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab
nations and build housing in a different location where I think they could
maybe live in peace for a change.”
The president, a former property developer, said that the
potential housing “could be temporary” or “could be long-term.”
Amit Segal, an analyst with Israeli network Channel 12 News,
cited Israeli officials and reported that the move was “not a slip of the
tongue but part of a much broader move than it seems, coordinated with Israel.”
The comments mark a break with US policy for decades and is
a remarkable statement from a sitting US president. US foreign policy has
long emphasized a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.
There has long been a fear in the region that Israel wants
to push Palestinians out of Gaza into neighboring countries – a premise Israel
rejects but one supported by far-right factions of its governing coalition.
As well as killing tens of thousands of people, the 15-month
war between Israel and Hamas has reduced much of Gaza to rubble. Israeli
airstrikes have damaged or destroyed around 60 per cent of buildings, including
schools and hospitals, and around 92 per cent of homes, according to the UN.
Approximately 90% of Gazans have been displaced, and many
residents have been forced to move repeatedly, some more than 10 times,
according to the UN.
President El-Sisi of Egypt criticized Israel’s move to
evacuate more than a million residents from northern Gaza in October 2023,
characterizing it as part of a larger plan to rid the entire area of
Palestinians.
“The displacement or expulsion of Palestinians from the
(Gaza) Strip into Egypt simply means that a similar situation will also take
place – namely the expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank to Jordan,”
Sisi said, adding that there would be no point in discussing a Palestinian
state, as “the land will be there, but the people won’t.”
Around the same time, King Abdullah called the idea of more
Palestinian refugees moving to Jordan or Egypt a “red line.”
Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, an independent Palestinian
politician, said he “completely rejected” Trump’s comments.
“What the occupation has failed to achieve through its
criminal bombardment and genocide in Gaza will not be implemented through
political pressures,” Barghouti said in a statement, adding “The conspiracy of
ethnic cleansing will not succeed in Gaza or the West Bank.”
There are some 5.9 million Palestinian refugees worldwide,
most of them descendants of people who fled with the creation of Israel in
1948.
