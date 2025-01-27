TRUMP issues ‘emergency 25% tariffs’ and blocks Visas for Colombians after the country’s president turned back deportation flights of migrants







Monday, January 27, 2025 - US President Donald Trump on Sunday, January 26, announced retaliatory tariffs on Colombia after the country’s president said he blocked US military deportation flights, the first instance of Trump using economic pressure to force other nations to fall in line with his mass deportation plans since he took office last week.

Earlier on Sunday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced he had blocked two US military flights carrying migrants heading toward the country and called on the United States to establish better protocols in its treatment of migrants. Petro also left the door open to receiving repatriated migrants traveling on civilian planes.

Following Petro’s announcement, Trump criticized him on social media while announcing new sanctions and policies targeting Colombia, including a 25% tariff on all imports from the country, a “travel ban” for Colombian citizens, and a revocation of visas for Colombian officials in the US along with “all allies and supporters.”

Trump also ordered stricter inspections of cargo shipments arriving from Colombia, along with banking and finance sanctions and visa sanctions on “all Party Members, Family Members, and Supporters of the Colombian Government.”

“These measures are just the beginning. We will not allow the Colombian Government to violate its legal obligations with regard to the acceptance and return of the Criminals they forced into the United States!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Trump administration was caught by surprise at the military flights being rejected as they were bound for Colombia, according to an administration official.

Colombian authorities approved the two flights before they took off, according to documents reviewed by CNN, but those plans were suddenly scrapped, frustrating Trump officials.

Trump’s reaction to Colombia’s rejection of repatriated citizens marks the first major clash with another country over immigration issues since he began his second term.

Later Sunday, Petro called on US citizens living in Colombia illegally to “regularize” their stay, without offering specifics.

“American citizens who wish to do so can be in Colombia, I believe in human freedom,” he wrote on X,

“You will never see me burning a US flag or carrying out a raid to return handcuffed illegal immigrants to the US.”

Petro also offered his presidential plane to help repatriate deportees from the US who were set to arrive in the country Sunday morning.

The US began using military aircraft to return recent border crossers back to their countries of origin last week. On Thursday, the US returned migrants to Guatemala using military planes.

The US is also asking Mexico with help repatriating its nationals via land ports of entry along the US-Mexico border.