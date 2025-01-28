TRUMP halts HIV funding for Kenya and other developing countries

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - The US government has halted its support for HIV treatment in Kenya and other developing countries following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.
The US State Department ceased disbursement of funds from
the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a key program
providing HIV treatment in Kenya and other developing nations. The funding
freeze will last at least 90 days.
The action stems from an executive order signed by President
Trump on his first day in office, which directed all government agencies
overseeing foreign development assistance programs to suspend funding. As a
result, nearly all US global health funding, including PEPFAR, has been halted
immediately.
PEPFAR, with an annual budget of $6.5 billion, has delivered
HIV/AIDS treatment to over 20.6 million people globally. Since its inception,
it is credited with saving an estimated 26 million lives and helping curb the
spread of the virus. However, in response to the halt, the US State Department
stated that it would no longer distribute funds “blindly” without returns for
the American people.
Public health experts have expressed concern that the new
administration may eventually terminate the program altogether. Some have held
out hope that Marco Rubio's appointment as Secretary of State could provide a
positive turn for PEPFAR, given his historical support for the initiative.
In Kenya, where millions of people live with HIV, PEPFAR
plays a critical role in providing access to life-saving medications and
supporting healthcare infrastructure.
Kenya, one of the countries with the highest HIV burden
globally, has received over millions of dollars in support from PEPFAR over the
years. The suspension or permanent cessation of the program could significantly
impact efforts to combat HIV in the country.
