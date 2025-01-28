TRUMP halts HIV funding for Kenya and other developing countries







Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - The US government has halted its support for HIV treatment in Kenya and other developing countries following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump.

The US State Department ceased disbursement of funds from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a key program providing HIV treatment in Kenya and other developing nations. The funding freeze will last at least 90 days.

The action stems from an executive order signed by President Trump on his first day in office, which directed all government agencies overseeing foreign development assistance programs to suspend funding. As a result, nearly all US global health funding, including PEPFAR, has been halted immediately.

PEPFAR, with an annual budget of $6.5 billion, has delivered HIV/AIDS treatment to over 20.6 million people globally. Since its inception, it is credited with saving an estimated 26 million lives and helping curb the spread of the virus. However, in response to the halt, the US State Department stated that it would no longer distribute funds “blindly” without returns for the American people.

Public health experts have expressed concern that the new administration may eventually terminate the program altogether. Some have held out hope that Marco Rubio's appointment as Secretary of State could provide a positive turn for PEPFAR, given his historical support for the initiative.

In Kenya, where millions of people live with HIV, PEPFAR plays a critical role in providing access to life-saving medications and supporting healthcare infrastructure.

Kenya, one of the countries with the highest HIV burden globally, has received over millions of dollars in support from PEPFAR over the years. The suspension or permanent cessation of the program could significantly impact efforts to combat HIV in the country.