Nvidia loses over $589bn in market value following China's DeepSeek’s rise

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - US tech giant Nvidia saw its stock plummet nearly 17% on Monday, leading a sell-off across AI-related stocks after the Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek gained sudden prominence. Nvidia’s market value dropped by $589 billion in a single day, marking the largest one-day loss in stock market history.
DeepSeek, a Chinese-developed AI model, launched its latest
version, DeepSeek-R1, on January 20. The app has since become the most
downloaded free app in the US. Developed at a fraction of the cost of its
American counterparts, the emergence of DeepSeek has raised concerns about the
future of AI investments and the dominance of US firms.
DeepSeek's researchers claim the model was trained at a cost
of just $6 million—significantly less than the estimated $100 million required
to train OpenAI's GPT-4. "If DeepSeek’s innovations are adopted broadly,
training costs could come down significantly," said Raymond James analyst
Srini Pajjuri, though he cautioned that this may accelerate efforts by US firms
to leverage their access to advanced chips to maintain a competitive edge.
Marc Andreessen, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and
adviser to President Donald Trump, called DeepSeek-R1 "AI's Sputnik
moment," referencing the shock caused by the Soviet Union's 1957 satellite
launch.
The ripple effects of DeepSeek’s rise were evident across
the tech sector. Nvidia's rival Broadcom saw its stock tumble 17.4%, while
Micron fell 12% and Advanced Micro Devices dropped more than 6%. Major tech
players like Microsoft and Alphabet, Google's parent company, also experienced
declines of 2.14% and over 4%, respectively.
In Europe, Dutch chip equipment maker ASML ended Monday with
a 7% drop in share price, while Siemens Energy, which produces AI-related
hardware, saw a staggering 20% decline.
DeepSeek’s sudden popularity has sparked debates about the
efficiency of AI models and their implications for the industry.
Singapore-based tech equity adviser Vey-Sern Ling suggested that the app’s
emergence "could potentially derail the investment case for the entire AI
supply chain."
However, some analysts remain skeptical of DeepSeek’s cost
claims. Stacy Rasgon, an analyst at Bernstein, pointed out that the reported $6
million training cost likely does not account for associated expenses like
prior research and algorithm development. "This announcement is not really
worthy of the hysteria that has taken over the Twitterverse," Rasgon
added.
Meanwhile, Nvidia issued a statement describing DeepSeek-R1
as "an excellent AI advancement" but appeared unfazed by the
competition.
DeepSeek's launch comes at a time of heightened restrictions
on the export of advanced US chip technology to China, further complicating the
AI landscape. Former President Joe Biden's administration had tightened these
rules, limiting China’s access to Nvidia chips and advanced chipmaking
technology.
Despite these challenges, Chinese developers like DeepSeek
have found ways to innovate, using open-source software and exploring
lower-cost approaches to AI. Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek's founder, reportedly
built up a stockpile of Nvidia A100 chips before the US imposed export
restrictions. Liang combined these chips with less advanced ones to train his
model cost-effectively.
The timing of DeepSeek's rise coincides with a major US push
to bolster its own AI infrastructure. Last week, President Trump announced the
Stargate AI project, which involves an immediate $100 billion investment in
data centers and infrastructure, with plans to allocate an additional $400
billion over the next four years. The initiative aims to secure America's
dominance in the AI space, with backing from SoftBank, Oracle, OpenAI, and
UAE-based MGX.
As the AI sector grapples with DeepSeek’s disruptive
potential, the company revealed on Monday that it had been targeted by
cyberattacks. "Due to large-scale malicious attacks on DeepSeek's
services, we are temporarily limiting registrations to ensure continued
service," the company said in a statement.
DeepSeek, founded in 2023 by Liang Wenfeng in Hangzhou,
China, continues to challenge the industry with its low-cost AI model. However,
questions remain about the long-term implications of its innovations and
whether Chinese AI firms can sustain their progress amidst US export
restrictions.
