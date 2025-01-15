Trouble in paradise as several CSs contemplate resigning from RUTO’s Gov’t – Look!

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 – President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government could be on the verge of collapse.
This follows reports that several Cabinet Secretaries are considering resigning due to a toxic working environment.
Speaking anonymously to one of
the local dailies, the CSs admitted that they were contemplating resignation,
citing a hostile working environment where their roles had been reduced to mere
formalities.
"We don't make policies in
our ministries. We just find documents signed and sometimes published in the
media without our input," one CS revealed.
Another lamented the
interference by politicians in tender processes, which undermines their
authority.
This comes after Sunday’s
outburst from Public Service CS Justin Muturi who accused Ruto and his
administration of abducting his son.
Discontent within the Cabinet
has escalated, with members who harbour ambitions for elective positions
fearing that association with the Kenya Kwanza government would hinder their
election chances.
"Serving in this government
has become politically costly. We all heard reports or read about people
resigning and their resignations not being accepted," an insider stated.
This turmoil coincides with
mounting public outcry over human rights abuses, including a surge in
abductions of government critics.
Critics accuse Ruto's close
allies of exerting undue influence, fostering corruption, tribalism, and
incompetence at the highest levels of government.
