Trouble in paradise as several CSs contemplate resigning from RUTO’s Gov’t – Look!





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 – President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government could be on the verge of collapse.

This follows reports that several Cabinet Secretaries are considering resigning due to a toxic working environment.

Speaking anonymously to one of the local dailies, the CSs admitted that they were contemplating resignation, citing a hostile working environment where their roles had been reduced to mere formalities.

"We don't make policies in our ministries. We just find documents signed and sometimes published in the media without our input," one CS revealed.

Another lamented the interference by politicians in tender processes, which undermines their authority.

This comes after Sunday’s outburst from Public Service CS Justin Muturi who accused Ruto and his administration of abducting his son.

Discontent within the Cabinet has escalated, with members who harbour ambitions for elective positions fearing that association with the Kenya Kwanza government would hinder their election chances.

"Serving in this government has become politically costly. We all heard reports or read about people resigning and their resignations not being accepted," an insider stated.

This turmoil coincides with mounting public outcry over human rights abuses, including a surge in abductions of government critics.

Critics accuse Ruto's close allies of exerting undue influence, fostering corruption, tribalism, and incompetence at the highest levels of government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.