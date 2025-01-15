President RUTO can be a darling to millions of Kenyans if he tames his attack dogs like MURKOMEN and ICHUNG’WAH – WAJACKOYAH says





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Roots Party leader, Prof. David Luchiri Wajackoyah has said President William Ruto can redeem his image to Kenyans if he tames his close allies who have formed a habit of insulting Kenyans.

In an interview with K24 TV on Wednesday, Wajackoyah who unsuccessfully vied for the presidency in the 2022 elections, stated that Ruto can be a good president if he decides to tame his attack dogs who are abusing Kenyans left, right, and center.

"Ruto can still do very well. He can even be the best, but those around him are spreading fear in the country. They have brought us back to where we started," Wajackoyah said.

Wajackoyah further dismissed recent statements from government officials, including Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who warned against sharing controversial images to criticise the government.

This comes as more Kenyans continue disappearing and recounting their harrowing experiences.

