President RUTO can be a darling to millions of Kenyans if he tames his attack dogs like MURKOMEN and ICHUNG’WAH – WAJACKOYAH says

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Roots Party leader, Prof. David Luchiri Wajackoyah has said President William Ruto can redeem his image to Kenyans if he tames his close allies who have formed a habit of insulting Kenyans.
In an interview with K24 TV on
Wednesday, Wajackoyah who unsuccessfully vied for the presidency in the 2022 elections, stated that Ruto can be a good president if he decides to tame his attack
dogs who are abusing Kenyans left, right, and center.
"Ruto can still do very well.
He can even be the best, but those around him are spreading fear in the
country. They have brought us back to where we started," Wajackoyah said.
Wajackoyah further dismissed
recent statements from government officials, including Interior Cabinet
Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani
Ichung’wah, who warned against sharing controversial images to criticise the
government.
This comes as more Kenyans
continue disappearing and recounting their harrowing experiences.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments