It will not happen under my watch – MUTAHI KAGWE vows to defy RUTO on day one on GMOs and animal vaccinations if approved as Agriculture CS





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mutahi Kagwe has vowed to go against President William Ruto on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).

Appearing for vetting before the Committee on Appointments at the National Assembly Mini Chamber, Kagwe revealed that should he take over the Agriculture slot, he will impose a ban on the importation of some GMO products despite the High Court giving a greenlight to the growth and importation of GMOs.

According to Kagwe, priority would be given to GMOs developed by Kenyan scientists.

The former CS maintained that he would not preside over a system where Kenyans are used as guinea pigs by other foreign nations.

''GMOs that we have created for ourselves using our own scientists are those that we should be considering on a first-line basis,'' Kagwe stated.

Nonetheless, Kagwe sought to allay Kenyans' fears about the safety of GMOs, explaining that nearly all agricultural products result from genetic mutation.

According to the former Nyeri Senator, Kenya will only allow companies to bring in GMOs after subjecting them to substantial medical and historical-related checks to ensure the well-being of Kenyans.

The debate around the legalization of GMOs has been a contentious one with Kenyans accusing the government under the leadership of President William Ruto of alleged schemes to force it down on them.

On the issue of livestock vaccination, the former CS maintained that no farmer will be forced to vaccinate their animals insisting that the process will be voluntary work.

Animal vaccination and the push for GMOs remain two contentious issues for the government which continues to grapple with effectively communicating and persuading Kenyans to embrace them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.