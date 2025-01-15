It will not happen under my watch – MUTAHI KAGWE vows to defy RUTO on day one on GMOs and animal vaccinations if approved as Agriculture CS

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary nominee Mutahi Kagwe has vowed to go against President William Ruto on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).
Appearing for vetting before the
Committee on Appointments at the National Assembly Mini Chamber, Kagwe revealed
that should he take over the Agriculture slot, he will impose a ban on the
importation of some GMO products despite the High Court giving a greenlight to the
growth and importation of GMOs.
According to Kagwe, priority
would be given to GMOs developed by Kenyan scientists.
The former CS maintained that he
would not preside over a system where Kenyans are used as guinea pigs by other
foreign nations.
''GMOs that we have created for
ourselves using our own scientists are those that we should be considering on a
first-line basis,'' Kagwe stated.
Nonetheless, Kagwe sought to
allay Kenyans' fears about the safety of GMOs, explaining that nearly all
agricultural products result from genetic mutation.
According to the former Nyeri
Senator, Kenya will only allow companies to bring in GMOs after
subjecting them to substantial medical and historical-related checks to ensure
the well-being of Kenyans.
The debate around the
legalization of GMOs has been a contentious one with Kenyans accusing
the government under the leadership of President William Ruto of alleged
schemes to force it down on them.
On the issue of livestock
vaccination, the former CS maintained that no farmer will be forced to vaccinate
their animals insisting that the process will be voluntary work.
Animal vaccination and the push
for GMOs remain two contentious issues for the government which continues to
grapple with effectively communicating and persuading Kenyans to embrace them.
