Trending video of a young lady forcing her elderly grandmother to do the famous “Mapangale Dance” challenge (Watch).





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - A lady is trending after she visited her grandmother and forced her to do the famous ‘Mapangale Dance' which has taken social media by storm.

The dance currently sweeps Tiktok and dominating dance floors across the country, with many impressed by its simplistic moves and some disturbed by its sinister connotations.

The dance style, which, as usual, emerged from the backstreets of Eastlands and quickly made its way online, is dubbed "Mapangale" - a street corruption of the Swahili word for a machete, 'Panga'.

The style involves two dancers dancing while facing each other - as they move and wiggle, they also lower themselves rhythmically, and, while using their arms, they mimic the acts of someone cutting up their dance partner with a panga.

The granny reminisced her youthful days as she danced with her granddaughter.

Watch the video.

