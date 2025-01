Thursday, January 16, 2025 - A man has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a screenshot of his Mpesa balance to show the money he spent with a Nairobi slay queen for three 3 days.

Before he met her on Friday, he had Ksh 87,338 in his Mpesa.

They spent three days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) together and by the time the lady was leaving, his Mpesa balance was at Ksh 25, 037.

They spent a whooping Ksh 62,000 together for three days.

Check this out.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.