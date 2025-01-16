Luhya elders threaten to curse RUTO if he targets NATEMBEYA for exposing him over abductions – Look!





Thursday, January 16, 2025 – President William Ruto better do everything within his power to ensure nothing happens to Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

This is after a section of the Bukusu council of elders warned him of dire consequences if he makes good his threat to impeach Natembeya for exposing him over the ongoing abductions.

The elders, led by their Chairman Peter Masinde, threatened intense political repercussions if the motion to remove the Natembeya is tabled.

Kolia Chakali, an elder, voiced the community's deep resentment over the impeachment motion.

Dressed in traditional Bukusu regalia, Chakali passionately declared that the people of Trans Nzoia had spoken through the ballot, and any attempts to unseat their governor would be seen as an affront to the Luhya community.

“We do not want any words to touch or interfere with our governor, George Natembeya.”

“We are the ones who elected him, and anyone who interferes with him is interfering with the elders and the people of Trans Nzoia; they are disrespecting us Luhyas completely.”

“That, removing him, we cannot accept at all. We will remove those who want to remove our governor. We will remove them; we, the citizens, will rise and protest in Trans Nzoia to remove them," said Kolia.

Another council member, Eliud Wafula, issued a stern warning to the MCAs allegedly behind the impeachment bid.

He challenged their commitment to development, pointing out that focusing on a political manoeuvre like impeachment rather than serving their constituencies would not be tolerated.

Wafula urged those behind the plot to seek forgiveness, threatening to put a curse on them.

In a recent interview, Natembeya revealed that some leaders from the Kenya Kwanza coalition were reportedly plotting his ouster because of being vocal against Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.