Luhya elders threaten to curse RUTO if he targets NATEMBEYA for exposing him over abductions – Look!

Thursday, January 16, 2025 – President William Ruto better do everything within his power to ensure nothing happens to Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.
This is after a section of the
Bukusu council of elders warned him of dire consequences if he makes good his
threat to impeach Natembeya for exposing him over the ongoing abductions.
The elders, led by their Chairman Peter Masinde, threatened intense political repercussions if the motion to remove the Natembeya is tabled.
Kolia Chakali, an elder, voiced
the community's deep resentment over the impeachment motion.
Dressed in traditional Bukusu
regalia, Chakali passionately declared that the people of Trans Nzoia had
spoken through the ballot, and any attempts to unseat their governor would be
seen as an affront to the Luhya community.
“We do not want any words to
touch or interfere with our governor, George Natembeya.”
“We are the ones who elected
him, and anyone who interferes with him is interfering with the elders and the
people of Trans Nzoia; they are disrespecting us Luhyas completely.”
“That, removing him, we cannot
accept at all. We will remove those who want to remove our governor. We will
remove them; we, the citizens, will rise and protest in Trans Nzoia to remove
them," said Kolia.
Another council member, Eliud
Wafula, issued a stern warning to the MCAs allegedly behind the impeachment
bid.
He challenged their commitment to
development, pointing out that focusing on a political manoeuvre like
impeachment rather than serving their constituencies would not be tolerated.
Wafula urged those behind the
plot to seek forgiveness, threatening to put a curse on them.
In a recent interview, Natembeya
revealed that some leaders from the Kenya Kwanza coalition were reportedly
plotting his ouster because of being vocal against Ruto.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
