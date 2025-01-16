Tragedy strikes a Kisii family as a young man dies in a road accident days before returning to the US – RIP MCA SOLOH (PHOTOs)







Thursday, January 16, 2025 - A Kisii family is grieving the untimely death of their son, MCA Soloh, who perished in a road accident days before returning to the US where he resides.

The accident occurred at Nyamataro along the Kisii-Kisumu Highway, involving his vehicle with three occupants.

Soloh died on the spot, while the other two survived.





The young man’s passing, just before his scheduled flight, has left family and friends in deep sorrow, with many taking to social media to mourn his loss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST