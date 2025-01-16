Tragedy in Nandi as a man stabs wife to death and takes his own life after a domestic conflict – They leave behind three adorable children (PHOTOs)







Thursday, January 16, 2025 - A domestic conflict turned tragic in Kabwareng, Aldai, Nandi County, as Hannise Simani Juma stabbed his wife, Winnie Akusuha, to death at her parents’ home before taking his own life.

Juma consumed rat poison and slit his neck after the attack, leaving their three children - one boy and two girls - orphans.

The bodies were moved to Jumuia Friends Kaimosi Hospital mortuary as police launch investigations.





The shocking incident has left the community in mourning, with calls for better conflict resolution measures in families.

