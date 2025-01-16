Revealed: This is why JUSTIN MUTURI’s son, LESLIE, was abducted by rogue NIS officers and taken to a safe house for interrogation.





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has opened a Pandora’s Box after revealing that his son Leslie was abducted and released by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers following an order by President William Ruto.

In a statement to police recorded on Tuesday, the CS gave a detailed account of how his son was kidnapped on June 22, 2024, by armed hooded gangsters along Dennis Pritt Road.

At the time, Leslie was in the company of Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje and Marangu Imanyara at Alfajiri Lounge before deciding to go to a birthday party in Lavington.

It is now emerging that Muturi’s son was abducted in connection with the Gen Z protests that rocked the country in June last year.

Before the June 25th protests, he was captured on live TV distributing water bottles to the youth at GPO Huduma Centre.

He parked his Prado at GPO and started distributing the water bottles to the youth ahead of the protests.

He had not concealed his car’s number plates, making it easy for state agents to track him.

NIS officers abducted him and took him to a safe house where he was interrogated over his role in the protests.





