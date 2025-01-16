A senior Government official is shielding the LADY who stabbed our son 27 times in Ruiru – CONRAD NYABUTO’s family cries for help (PHOTOs)







Thursday, January 16, 2025 - The family of Conrad Nyabuto, a young man who tragically lost his life in a brutal stabbing incident in Ruiru, Kiambu County, is pleading for justice.

They allege that efforts to uncover the truth are being obstructed by influential individuals related to the main suspect.

Conrad, a beloved third-born in a family of five, suffered a harrowing death after being stabbed 27 times by his girlfriend.

Speaking to the media, Andrew Nyabuto, Conrad’s grieving father, recounted the events leading to his son’s death.





He narrated that Conrad had gone to visit his girlfriend, Salome Wanjiru, at her residence in Kamakis on the night of December 17, 2024, hoping to resolve relationship issues.

However, what was meant to be a reconciliation ended in tragedy

Salome is said to have locked the house and fatally stabbed her boyfriend before attempting to take her own life.

However, she was rescued by police officers after they broke into the house and was taken to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital.

Conrad’s lifeless body was discovered in the locked house.

The family is now calling on authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation to ensure justice is served.





“We only seek the truth and accountability for our son’s death,” Andrew said.

He added:

"Twenty-seven stab wounds are not self-defence. It is like killing a dangerous wild animal,"

“There is reliable information that influential figures within the government are trying to interfere with the investigations.”

“It has not been easy and is not going to be easy because there is that gap which we are not going to fit forever.”

Below are Conrad's photos.

