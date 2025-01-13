Tragedy as mutilated body of LYDIA TOKESI, who was reported missing, is found in a thicket in Ongata Rongai – The boyfriend is the main suspect (PHOTOs)





Monday, January 13, 2025 – The family of Lydia Tokesi, a 29-year-old woman who was reported missing nine days ago, is heartbroken after her body was found in a thicket in Ongata Rongai

Lydia was last seen in the company of her boyfriend of over eight years.

According to preliminary investigations, she had taken a loan to buy a car for her boyfriend, which he operated as a taxi.

The same vehicle was later found abandoned near Lydia’s parents' home, with blood stains.

As part of their investigations, detectives raided the boyfriend’s house in Ongata Rongai and recovered several items believed to be critical evidence.

Among the recovered items was a love letter hinting at a troubled relationship, which authorities suspect could be linked to Lydia’s murder.

Lydia’s boyfriend, the prime suspect, remains at large, and the devastated family is urging investigative agencies to expedite their probe and bring him to justice.

This comes amid a rise in femicide cases in the country, prompting President Ruto to form a task force to investigate the surge in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and femicide.

The task force is expected to develop a report within 90 days and shall report to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki through the Gender Principal Secretary.

Below are photos of Lydia Tokesi, the latest victim of femicide in the country.













