Controversial city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO arraigned at Milimani Law Courts over multiple charges of failing to honour vehicle sale agreements (PHOTOs)





Monday, January 13, 2025 – Controversial city car dealer Joseph Kairo Wambui, popularly known as Khalif Kairo, has been arraigned in court and charged with using fraudulent tactics to convince clients to send him money for cars he allegedly failed to deliver.

Kairo was arrested on Friday and spent the weekend at Capital Hill police station.

Despite numerous fraud allegations, Kairo, known for flaunting his lavish lifestyle on social media, maintains that he is not a criminal.

“I am not a criminal but one of the many honest business owners in Kenya experiencing challenges due to tough economic times,” he wrote on X.

See his photos in court below.









