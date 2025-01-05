Tragedy as the body of missing Laikipia University student is found dumped by the roadside amid an increase in abduction cases (PHOTOs).

Sunday, January 5, 2025 - Laikipia University students are mourning following the untimely death of one of their colleagues, who was reported missing a few days ago.
The deceased student, identified as Pivon Nyanchoka, went missing under mysterious circumstances
and his body was later found dumped by the roadside.
He was a 4th
Year Biomedical Science student.
Police
collected the body and took it to the mortuary as investigations commenced to
ascertain the cause of his death.
Nyanchoka’s death comes at a time when cases of abductions and mysterious murders are on the rise in the country.
