Tragedy as the body of missing Laikipia University student is found dumped by the roadside amid an increase in abduction cases (PHOTOs).





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - Laikipia University students are mourning following the untimely death of one of their colleagues, who was reported missing a few days ago.

The deceased student, identified as Pivon Nyanchoka, went missing under mysterious circumstances and his body was later found dumped by the roadside.

He was a 4th Year Biomedical Science student.

Police collected the body and took it to the mortuary as investigations commenced to ascertain the cause of his death.

Nyanchoka’s death comes at a time when cases of abductions and mysterious murders are on the rise in the country.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.