Gen Z protestors plan to block major highways in Kenya to force RUTO’s government to release those abducted on Monday.





Sunday, January 5, 2025 - Young Kenyans and human rights activists are planning a mother of all demonstrations on Monday to demand the release of six Kenyans who have been abducted by security forces for criticizing President William Ruto and his administration.

According to a post seen by The Kenyan DAILY POST, the demonstrators, angered by the increasing cases of abductions, plan to block key roads such as Uhuru Highway, Mombasa Road, Waiyaki Way, Thika Road, Jogoo Road, Lang’ata Road, Ngong Road, Kiambu Road, and Limuru Road.

The protests, set to coincide with the reopening of schools for the first term of 2025, are expected to be the year's first major demonstration, signaling a challenging start to the New Year for President William Ruto’s administration.

Protesters have vowed to block all transportation until the abducted individuals are safely released.

Among the missing Kenyans is 24-year-old Billy Wanyiri Mwangi, who was abducted outside a barber shop in Embu Town on December 21, 2024. His mother, Regina Wairimu Mwangi, was hospitalized soon after due to emotional distress.

Other victims of the ongoing abductions include Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Gideon Kibet, Rony Kiplagat, Steve Kivango, and Kelvin Muthoni.

“Monday, occupy all the major roads. Shule hazifunguliwi (schools will not open) Monday. Why should some children go to school while others are missing or have been abducted?” asked Osama Otero in a post on X.

Oduok, another activist, encouraged protesters to take action from Sunday night.

“We are doing it for Kibet and other abducted comrades,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST