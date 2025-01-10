To hell with your job! Former ICT CS MARGARET NDUNG'U declines RUTO’s new job offer after he fired her from Cabinet after only 3 months





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Former Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) Margaret Ndung'u has declined President William Ruto’s new job offer.

Ndung’u declined Ruto's ambassadorial nomination.

In a letter to the Parliamentary Committee for Defence and Foreign Relations, the former CS declined her nomination for the High Commissioner job in Ghana, attributing it to personal reasons.

Ndung'u was fired as ICT CS in December last year after serving for only three months with William Kabogo named as her replacement.

It was after her demotion from the CS position that the Head of State nominated her for the high commissioner role alongside former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba who was nominated as permanent representative of Kenya to the United Nations Environment Programme.

Others nominated for various ambassadorial roles include Dorothy Angote, who was nominated as the High Commissioner to Zimbabwe, and Andrew Karaja, nominated as Kenya's ambassador to Brazil.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.