ODM Blogger GABRIEL OGUDA and SOSSION among those shortlisted for PS positions in RUTO’s Government - See Full List





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Renowned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) blogger Gabriel Oguda and former nominated MP Wilson Sossion are among the 109 candidates shortlisted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) for various Principal Secretary (PS) positions.

In a notice on Thursday, PSC shortlisted Oguda and Sossion alongside former Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu and Director General of Health Patrick Amoth.

Other notable candidates shortlisted for PS jobs include former Chief Administrative Secretary David Michael Otieno Osiany and former Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr. Oluga Fredrick Ouma.

According to PSC, a total of 2,517 applicants applied for the positions before the commission shortlisted 109 of them.

PSC CEO Amb. Anthony Muchiri disclosed that the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by PSC on dates that will be published on the commission's website.

"The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the Public Service Commission, off Harambee Avenue Nairobi. The interview schedule showing the date and time will be published on the Commission’s website www.publicservice.go.ke," Muchiri stated.

At the same time, the PSC CEO invited members of the public to avail any credible information of interest relating to any of the shortlisted candidates through sworn affidavits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.