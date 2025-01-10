RUTO is ruining the future of our children with CBC – NATEMBEYA incites parents as he pokes holes into the new education system





Friday, January 10, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has accused President William Ruto's government of jeopardizing children's future through the implementation of the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

Speaking after the release of the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results, Natembeya faulted the new curriculum, saying it is a disaster in waiting.

According to Natembeya, there is a lack of understanding of the system by education stakeholders including parents, teachers, and the Ministry of Education.

“I do not understand CBC myself. I have asked the teachers and they do not understand. The parents, the ministry and even the president, who has formed a task force, do not understand CBC. We are wasting the future of our children,” he stated.

“Fellow Kenyans, let’s have an honest conversation about the CBC system. Are we truly preparing our children for the future, or are we risking it? It’s time to reflect—our children deserve better.”

In October 2024, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma proposed the return of the 8-4-4 education system in Kenya to replace the newly introduced competency-based curriculum (CBC).

In a statement on October 23, 2024, Kaluma said that the country lacks proper facilities and resources to implement the CBC system.

According to Kaluma, learners in the CBC system have not been learning since the system was introduced in 2017.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), a competency-based curriculum is a curriculum that emphasizes what learners are expected to do rather than mainly focusing on what they are expected to know.

UNESCO had termed the 8-4-4 system as too rigid and with limited opportunities to align basic education with children’s career interests, aptitudes, and abilities.

