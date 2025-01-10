RUTO is ruining the future of our children with CBC – NATEMBEYA incites parents as he pokes holes into the new education system

Friday, January 10, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has accused President William Ruto's government of jeopardizing children's future through the implementation of the competency-based curriculum (CBC).
Speaking after the release
of the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results, Natembeya
faulted the new curriculum, saying it is a disaster in waiting.
According to Natembeya, there is
a lack of understanding of the system by education stakeholders including
parents, teachers, and the Ministry of Education.
“I do not understand CBC myself.
I have asked the teachers and they do not understand. The parents, the ministry
and even the president, who has formed a task force, do not understand CBC. We
are wasting the future of our children,” he stated.
“Fellow Kenyans, let’s have an
honest conversation about the CBC system. Are we truly preparing our children
for the future, or are we risking it? It’s time to reflect—our children deserve
better.”
In October 2024, Homa Bay Town
MP Peter Kaluma proposed the return of the 8-4-4 education system in Kenya to
replace the newly introduced competency-based curriculum (CBC).
In a statement on
October 23, 2024, Kaluma said that the country lacks proper facilities and resources
to implement the CBC system.
According to Kaluma, learners in
the CBC system have not been learning since the system was introduced
in 2017.
According to the United Nations
Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), a competency-based
curriculum is a curriculum that emphasizes what learners are expected to
do rather than mainly focusing on what they are expected to know.
UNESCO had termed the 8-4-4
system as too rigid and with limited opportunities to align basic education
with children’s career interests, aptitudes, and abilities.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
