This is why Senator RICHARD ONYONKA might excuse OSCAR SUDI but not FARAH MAALIM over their reckless speeches and public utterances

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Kisii County Senator Richard Onyonka has given his two cents over the ongoing reckless utterances by a section of the political leaders.
Speaking during an interview,
Onyonka expressed his shock at what some leaders had become but went soft on
others.
He noted that some leaders do
not yet understand the mood of the public because they have never felt like
their views or opinions matter, which is why they are using reckless words
while addressing the public.
Citing examples of politicians
who are behaving recklessly, the vocal senator condemned the Cabinet Secretary
for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho, and Daadab Member
of Parliament Farah Maalim’s recent utterances in public, stating that as
veteran political leaders, they should not have used such words while addressing
the public.
However, Onyonka said that he
might excuse Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s reckless utterances because he is still
young on the political scene.
“Some politicians don’t
understand the public’s mood because they have never felt that public view or
behaviour mattered.”
“The feeling I have right now,
and what many Kenyans are looking at, is that we are behaving recklessly. The
likes of Hassan Joho and Farah Maalim are behaving recklessly.”
“Farah Maalim has been around this legislation for the last 20 years. He has been with me; he has been the speaker while Joho Hassan has been one of the most senior politicians in Kenya.
"He has been the governor, but I may excuse Oscar Sudi because he has not been
in politics long enough,” Senator Onyoka said.
