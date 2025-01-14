This is why Senator RICHARD ONYONKA might excuse OSCAR SUDI but not FARAH MAALIM over their reckless speeches and public utterances





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Kisii County Senator Richard Onyonka has given his two cents over the ongoing reckless utterances by a section of the political leaders.

Speaking during an interview, Onyonka expressed his shock at what some leaders had become but went soft on others.

He noted that some leaders do not yet understand the mood of the public because they have never felt like their views or opinions matter, which is why they are using reckless words while addressing the public.

Citing examples of politicians who are behaving recklessly, the vocal senator condemned the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho, and Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim’s recent utterances in public, stating that as veteran political leaders, they should not have used such words while addressing the public.

However, Onyonka said that he might excuse Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s reckless utterances because he is still young on the political scene.

“Some politicians don’t understand the public’s mood because they have never felt that public view or behaviour mattered.”

“The feeling I have right now, and what many Kenyans are looking at, is that we are behaving recklessly. The likes of Hassan Joho and Farah Maalim are behaving recklessly.”

“Farah Maalim has been around this legislation for the last 20 years. He has been with me; he has been the speaker while Joho Hassan has been one of the most senior politicians in Kenya.

"He has been the governor, but I may excuse Oscar Sudi because he has not been in politics long enough,” Senator Onyoka said.

