GACHAGUA may have replaced RAILA but not UHURU – Former Mungiki Leader MAINA NJENGA speaks.





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 – It appears former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has replaced former Prime Minister RAILA Odinga as the leader of the Opposition.

This is according to former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga who maintained that Gachagua was the best fit to lead the Opposition.

He noted that Gachagua’s articulation and grasp of issues affecting the citizens made him stand out in keeping the government in check.

“Kwa sasa Gachagua mahali ako ni mahali pazuri, panamfaa. Yeye ni mtu anajua kuongea sana, anajua kukosoa serikali so he is the right man to be in opposition (Gachagua is now at the right place that fits him well. He knows how to talk and he knows how to criticise the government so he is the right man to be in opposition),” Maina Njenga added.

However, according to Maina Njenga, Gachagua is yet to replace former President Uhuru Kenyatta as Mt. Kenya kingpin despite making inroads in the region to make himself relevant, especially after his impeachment.

Gachagua has been making inroads and hosting leaders at his Wamunyoro residences in Nyeri in a plot for a political comeback.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.