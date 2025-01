Monday, January 20, 2025 - Florence Wanjiku, the lady who alleged that her lover Elias Njau stabbed her 18 times and chopped off her fingers, is back to work after being discharged from the hospital.

The fingers are still intact, proving that she lied to the media to get him arrested.

Were it not for the CCTV footage that captured what transpired on the day they had an altercation, Elias would be languishing behind bars.

See photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.