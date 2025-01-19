A slay queen who displays a lavish lifestyle online arrested in a high-end restaurant for failing to pay bill - She went to the hotel with no money, hoping to find a man to spoil her (VIDEO).





Monday, January 20, 2025 - A South African slay queen is trending after a video of her being arrested by cops for failing to settle a bill in a high-end restaurant went viral.

The broke slay queen, who lives a lie on social media, went to the restaurant dressed to kill, hoping to find a man to spoil her.

However, her mission was not successful.

She locked herself in the toilet after being ordered to pay the bill she incurred at the restaurant.

The bill was around R400 ( Ksh 2,754).

The management was forced to call the police.

The lady displays a lavish lifestyle on social media but behind the scenes, she lives from hand to mouth.

She is being trolled on X after the incident.









Her being arrested.

Princess Siba went to a restaurant with no money, hoping to find a man to prostitute to. She attempted to not pay her R400 bill in the process. Cops were called. The life of a baddie seems glamorous online but is really depressing, deceptive, undignified and lonely. pic.twitter.com/s1on9ZU9QF — Christella Nziza (@Tella_babe1) January 18, 2025

