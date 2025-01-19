Video of the Instagram baddie who locked herself in the toilet at a high-end restaurant to avoid paying a bill of Ksh 2,700 - She lives a fake life on social media.


Monday, January 20, 2025 - An Instagram baddie is trending after she locked herself in the toilet at a high-end social joint to avoid paying her bill.

The South African lady incurred a bill of R400 (about Ksh 2,700) at the restaurant.

However, she had no money to settle the bill despite displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media, prompting her to hide in the toilet.

The management was forced to call the police to arrest her.

She is being trolled on social media after the video of the embarrassing incident went viral.

Watch the video.

