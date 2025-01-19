Video of the Instagram baddie who locked herself in the toilet at a high-end restaurant to avoid paying a bill of Ksh 2,700 - She lives a fake life on social media.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - An Instagram baddie is trending after she locked herself in the toilet at a high-end social joint to avoid paying her bill.

The South African lady incurred a bill of R400 (about Ksh 2,700) at the restaurant.

However, she had no money to settle the bill despite displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media, prompting her to hide in the toilet.

The management was forced to call the police to arrest her.

She is being trolled on social media after the video of the embarrassing incident went viral.

Watch the video.

Princess Siba a low budget baddie wannabe influencer was embarrassed after locking herself in a toilet not wanting to pay her restaurant bill of R400 ($20) 😂😂😂



See the women who call you broke, can barely afford to feed themselves



Don't be pressured by these h0es!!! pic.twitter.com/mqquzST0Ps — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (@Shadaya_Knight) January 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.