Things are not looking good for OMTATAH as DCI goes after his phone to extract ‘pictures and messages inciting members of the public against the state’

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah may never escape prison this time around.
This is after the government of
President William Ruto moved to make his case difficult after his arrest during
anti-abduction protests on Monday.
The Directorate of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) sought permission from the Chief Magistrate at the
Milimani Law Courts to obtain the mobile phones belonging to Omtatah and other
individuals arrested during the demonstrations.
In a petition filed on behalf of
DCI by the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), prosecutors
stated that they were seeking to obtain the phones to extract messages and
pictures shared on social media by Omtatah and his co-accused to assist the DCI
in their investigations.
“The mobile phones of the
suspects need to be taken to the Communication Authority of Kenya to extract
WhatsApp, Facebook, and X messages and photographs taken that inciting members
of the public against the state,” the petition read in part.
The DCI is conducting
investigations accusing the Busia senator and the 22 others
arrested over incitement to violence and disobedience of the law over the
protests held in Nairobi and other parts of the country on Monday, December
31.
The demonstrations were held
with Kenyans protesting over the recent spate of abductions witnessed in the
country where seven individuals have been reportedly abducted over the past
week.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
