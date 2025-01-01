Things are not looking good for OMTATAH as DCI goes after his phone to extract ‘pictures and messages inciting members of the public against the state’





Wednesday, January 1, 2025 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah may never escape prison this time around.

This is after the government of President William Ruto moved to make his case difficult after his arrest during anti-abduction protests on Monday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought permission from the Chief Magistrate at the Milimani Law Courts to obtain the mobile phones belonging to Omtatah and other individuals arrested during the demonstrations.

In a petition filed on behalf of DCI by the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), prosecutors stated that they were seeking to obtain the phones to extract messages and pictures shared on social media by Omtatah and his co-accused to assist the DCI in their investigations.

“The mobile phones of the suspects need to be taken to the Communication Authority of Kenya to extract WhatsApp, Facebook, and X messages and photographs taken that inciting members of the public against the state,” the petition read in part.

The DCI is conducting investigations accusing the Busia senator and the 22 others arrested over incitement to violence and disobedience of the law over the protests held in Nairobi and other parts of the country on Monday, December 31.

The demonstrations were held with Kenyans protesting over the recent spate of abductions witnessed in the country where seven individuals have been reportedly abducted over the past week.

