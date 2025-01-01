VERONICAH ATIENO accidentally exposes her elderly mzungu lover on TikTok Live - The man is old enough to be her grandfather (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 1, 2025 - A young Luo lady was left with an egg on her face after her elderly mzungu lover accidentally appeared on her TikTok live.

She was live on TikTok interacting with her followers when the old man emerged from the blues and appeared on the live without her knowledge.

He was almost in his birthday suit.

"I am live babe. Wrap yourself with a towel ’’ she was heard telling him, before disconnecting the live.

Her nosy followers screen-recorded the live video and shared it on TikTok, subjecting her to online trolls.





Watch the video.

VERONICAH ATIENO accidentally exposes her elderly mzungu lover on TikTok Live. pic.twitter.com/8gHI2agaYx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 1, 2025

