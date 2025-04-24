These PHOTOs of RAILA’s elder brother Senator OBURU ODINGA in China with RUTO have left Kenyans talking! (LOOK!)



Thursday, April 24, 2025 - Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Odinga is among leaders who accompanied President Ruto to his state visit to China.

Photos Oburu, who is Raila Odinga’s elder brother with Ruto in China have stirred reactions from Kenyans online.

This comes after Ruto appointed Oburu’s son, Jaoko Oburu as his Special Advisor on economic matters.

See the photos and reactions below.







