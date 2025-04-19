Inside SWARUP MISHRA’s multi-million home in Eldoret that was officially opened by RUTO - The former MP is being accused of organ harvesting (PHOTOs and VIDEO)







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Former Kesses Member of Parliament, Swarup Mishra, lives in a multi-million home located at the lavish Elgon View Estate in Eldoret.

From the moment you approach the gate, it’s clear that this isn’t just another house.

Guarded by mean-looking security, the wide gate swings open to reveal a perfectly laid cabro-paved driveway.

Inside, the opulence deepens as a grand foyer opens into a living area bathed in natural light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows.

The floors, polished to a mirror-like finish, reflect the golden sheen of the African sun.

The walls are lined with a tasteful mix of African and Asian artwork.

In 2022, Ruto admitted that he was impressed after officially opening Mishra's stately home.

“I have been to many homes, but I haven’t been in one like this one,” Ruto said.

The former Kesses MP and founder of Mediheal Group of Hospitals was suspended as chair of the Kenya BioVax Institute due to investigations into alleged organ trafficking at Mediheal Hospital.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Adan Duale, has since suspended kidney transplants at Mediheal as security agencies investigate allegations of organ trafficking at the hospital.

See photos and video of Mishra’s home.

