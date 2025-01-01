The U.S. Government demands an end to abductions in Kenya and calls for accountability and respect for the rule of law.





Wednesday, January 1, 2025 - The United States government has sent a warning to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration over rising cases of abductions and killings of young people in the country in the last six months.

Since the Gen Z protest on June 25, 2024, 61 youths have been killed and hundreds disappeared in the hands of security forces.

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard called for respect for the rule of law and an end to the abductions.

He said this while mourning former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who he said championed human rights across the globe.

“In the spirit of his legacy, we join the calls in Kenya for accountability and respect for rule of law. Abductions must end,” Dillard said.

He added that the U.S. respects countries that uphold the rule of law and treat all citizens with dignity.

