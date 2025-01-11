The shocking reason why Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI allegedly killed his wife and threw her body in a dam.





Saturday, January 11, 2025 - 5 years ago, Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi was arrested and probed over the mysterious death of his wife Catherine Nyambura.

Back then, he was the Member of County Assembly for Konyu Ward and his wife’s death caused murmurs in Nyeri County.

Catherine’s body was found dumped in a dam on a chilly Monday morning.

The body was spotted by a local who was on his way to work.

Some witnesses claimed they overheard an argument between the woman and an unknown person near the dam.

Although Wamumbi alleged that his wife took her own life, it is now emerging that there was foul play in the mysterious death.

Wamumbi reportedly killed his wife and dumped her body in the dam after she confronted him for having an affair with her sister.

She allegedly caught him in the act with her sister, leading to a heated argument.

His deceased wife’s family is still crying for justice after he used his influence to bungle investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.