Ogopa Wanawake! Man cries as he reveals what a beautiful LADY he met on TikTok and invited her to his place did to him (PHOTO)





Saturday, January 11, 2025 – A man from Eldoret has taken to social media to expose a beautiful lady by the name of Gertrude, who ‘swept’ his house clean and vanished.

The poor guy met the lady on TikTok and after chatting, he invited her over to his house in Roadblock, Eldoret.

Gertrude had told him that she was from Kericho but lived in 'Cherunya', Langas.

The cunning lass honored the invite and they had a good time together.

The following day, the man went to work and left his newfound flame in the house.

However, when he returned home, he found the house swept clean and Gertrude nowhere to be seen.

In a fit of rage, he threatened to blast her antics all over social media.

But to his shock, Gertrude, unfazed, dared him to do his worst.

The poor guy is now counting losses and nursing a bruised heart.

Beware, folks—love on social media might just swipe more than your heart!

See the photo of the lady and their chats below.





