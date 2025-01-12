RUTO has deliberately refused to constitute IEBC to rig 2027 elections – OMTATAH now incites Kenyans





Sunday, January 12, 2025 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has accused President William Ruto of deliberately failing to constitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as part of a calculated effort to disenfranchise young voters.

In a statement, Omtatah described the ongoing vacancy at the IEBC as a deliberate design intended to prevent new voters from participating in future elections.

He argued that this, coupled with persistent delays and errors in issuing ID cards, reflects systemic barriers intended to suppress democratic participation.

"The lack of a fully constituted IEBC is not accidental; it’s a deliberate design. This calculated move aims to block new voters, particularly the Gen Zs, who represent the majority.

"Coupled with delays and errors in issuing National IDs, it becomes clear that these systemic hurdles are meant to suppress participation in our democracy," he said.

Omtatah emphasized the importance of upholding the right to register and vote, urging citizens to demand immediate corrective action.

"We must call this out and demand immediate action to ensure every Kenyan's right to register, vote, and be heard is protected," he added.

Notably, the reconstitution of IEBC has been delayed due to political disputes and legal challenges.

A significant issue arose within the Azimio la Umoja coalition, where internal disagreements led to legal actions that stalled the formation of the IEBC selection panel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.