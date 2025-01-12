RUTO has deliberately refused to constitute IEBC to rig 2027 elections – OMTATAH now incites Kenyans

Sunday, January 12, 2025 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has accused President William Ruto of deliberately failing to constitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as part of a calculated effort to disenfranchise young voters.
In a statement, Omtatah described
the ongoing vacancy at the IEBC as a deliberate design intended to prevent new
voters from participating in future elections.
He argued that this, coupled
with persistent delays and errors in issuing ID cards, reflects
systemic barriers intended to suppress democratic participation.
"The lack of a fully
constituted IEBC is not accidental; it’s a deliberate design. This calculated
move aims to block new voters, particularly the Gen Zs, who represent the
majority.
"Coupled with delays and
errors in issuing National IDs, it becomes clear that these systemic hurdles
are meant to suppress participation in our democracy," he said.
Omtatah emphasized the
importance of upholding the right to register and vote, urging
citizens to demand immediate corrective action.
"We must call this out and
demand immediate action to ensure every Kenyan's right to register, vote, and
be heard is protected," he added.
Notably, the reconstitution of
IEBC has been delayed due to political disputes and legal challenges.
A significant issue arose within
the Azimio la Umoja coalition, where internal disagreements led to legal
actions that stalled the formation of the IEBC selection panel.
