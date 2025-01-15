The painful story of JOYCE that has moved the Nation - Oh Lord! This will move you to tears.





By DAVID OSIANY.

Joyce was a wife to a wonderful gentleman and mother to amazing 3 children. During one of the holidays several years back, they were to leave the village and return to the city.

She decided to stay back with her daughter and come back to the city the following day. However, the husband and their two other children hit the road for Nairobi.

Sadly, when they reached Narok, just before Suswa, they were swept away by the notorious Narok flash floods.

Flash floods occur when rains are overwhelming and so as the water goes downhill, it gains momentum, carrying along with it massive debris including huge boulders, trees etc.

As they drove past what looked like just some kidogo water that they drive through, they were swept away and the vehicle was only found several days later further down the winding path of that ‘river’.

Their car had been tossed on the massive rocks and debris in the waters, and as they tried to secure themselves by closing windows, they all sadly suffocated and died. When they were found, the water in the car and the impact because of the flood had truly spoilt the bodies.

The heartbroken widow mourned deeply. How could she deal with the loss of a spouse and children who were in perfect health, and now lose them in a jiffy?!! PAIN!!!

When the mother of Joyce heard about the loss of her son-in-law and grandchildren, she was heartbroken for her daughter Joyce who would now be a widow unexpectedly. The mother had herself been unwell before all this but was holding up alright. Here she was now, wondering how her daughter would deal with this.

No warning of illness or anything. After burying the son-in-law and grandchildren, Joyce’s mother's illness got worse. 6 months later, she died. Double PAIN!!!

When Joyce’s mum died, I don’t want to imagine the pain she went through. I guess pain gets you to a point you become numb. You have borne it so deeply and so closely that your tears are totally spent. It’s like puking when you have eaten nothing for many days.

"You feel pain in your stomach with each attempt to throw up, but nothing comes out and it’s just painful. PAIN!! Raw PAIN!!

Yet that’s not all, when Joyce’s dad heard that his wife (Joyce mum) had died, he was shocked, collapsed and died too. Yes, this is not a movie. Ei!!! This is true life story. PAIN!!! How does one deal with such pain??? You look at such pain, juxtaposed against your pain of loses, and realize that PAIN can be cruel and that our pains are deep, but some are far deeper and more hurtful.

I am not going to even try and talk about Joyce’s pain when the dad fell and died. But for Christ our Redeemer, Joyce wore this pain with grace, trusting in the morning when we shall meet loved ones again on the glassy sea.

Here she was now, a widow, an orphan, and with one child remaining. Georgina. A beautiful girl with passion for Christ.

They are both members of my church Lavington SDA Church Joyce is a choir member. The daughter is active in the clubs for young people.

During the Christmas festivities, mummy and daughter went to Mombasa for crossover vacation. They dot on each other quite a lot. So they booked an apartment for their staycation.

Sadly, while cooking a meal one morning, the boilers exploded on them both, throwing them to the ground and burning them severely! Joyce had 40% burns and the little girl 60%!

This is two weeks ago. TWO WEEKS AGO YAWA!!!

How does one deal with all that PAIN??? How does a lady who is merely in her 40s handle all that!!! How God? Pimna Nyasaye Wuora!!!

Joyce and the daughter were evacuated and flown to Nairobi for immediate medical care. They have been admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital - Burns Unit, unable to do anything. Friends have been and continue to donate blood and cash to support them.

This morning, Georgina, the daughter of Joyce, a student at Alliance Girls High School, lost the battle. The only remaining child has DIED! Yes, I said just that. Our little girl has died!!! Oh God. Are you there midst such PAIN??? I know you give the grace, but how do we handle such PAIN???

The little one died while her mother was having surgery. When Joyce heard of her daughter’s death after regaining consciousness, she just inconsolably wept and said, ‘I want to die!!’





The Kenyan DAILY POST.