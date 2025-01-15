Members of the public confront a rogue traffic police officer for soliciting a bribe from a matatu driver in Ongata Rongai - The fear is gone (VIDEO).


Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - There was drama after a rogue traffic police officer was cornered by irate members of the public for harassing a matatu driver and soliciting a bribe from him.

The officer flagged down the vehicle and despite the driver being compliant with the traffic rules, he demanded a bribe to let him proceed with the journey.

In the video, a middle-aged man is seen confronting the officer and hurling insults at him.

“Nyinyi ndio mnafanya nchi haizei endelea,” he fearlessly told the officer and threatened to beat him up, forcing bystanders to restrain him.

Other members of the public joined him in calling out the officer.

