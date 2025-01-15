Members of the public confront a rogue traffic police officer for soliciting a bribe from a matatu driver in Ongata Rongai - The fear is gone (VIDEO).

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - There was drama after a rogue traffic police officer was cornered by irate members of the public for harassing a matatu driver and soliciting a bribe from him.
The officer flagged down the vehicle and despite the driver
being compliant with the traffic rules, he demanded a bribe to let him proceed
with the journey.
In the video, a middle-aged man is seen confronting the
officer and hurling insults at him.
“Nyinyi ndio mnafanya nchi haizei endelea,” he fearlessly
told the officer and threatened to beat him up, forcing bystanders to restrain
him.
Other members of the public joined him in calling out the
officer.
Watch the video.
HAPPENING NOW!— uncle wa Asali (@Jkchemboy) January 14, 2025
The FEAR is gone.Clouds are gathering!
Kenyans confront traffic police officers for demanding a bribe from an OROKISE driver.
📌 Ongata Rongai 14/1/2025 2015hrs@Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/vIDDwa40Lz
