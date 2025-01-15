Renowned comedian DANIEL ‘CHURCHILL’ NDAMBUKI on the spot for failing to pay comedians - One of the comedians spills the beans (LOOK).





Thursday, January 16, 2025 - Legendary comedian Daniel "Churchill" Ndambuki is once again at the centre of controversy following complaints from comedians and service providers about non-payment for their work on The Churchill Show.

Below is a message that one of the disgruntled comedians wrote to Cyprian Nyakundi,



"Hi Nyakundi. Please talk about Churchill who has refused to pay comedians and service providers since last year.

"He paid Israel Mbonyi and Christina Shusho over 10 million to perform on the 31st but can’t pay his workers.

"Comedians boycotted the last show at BBS Mall due to non-payment and dwindling viewership on TV.

"He doesn’t give contracts so you can’t sue him.

"His manager advises you to continue working without pay because if you leave, you will never be paid."

