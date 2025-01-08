The moment a pastor embarrasses a pregnant LADY and makes her apologise to the congregation for getting pregnant outside wedlock (VIDEO)





Wednesday, January 08, 2025 - A pastor is receiving heat online after he made a woman stand before the congregation to apologize for being pregnant before he denied her a baby shower.

Pastor Terry Jackson of True Vine Apostolic Church of Christ in Hampton, Virginia, is seen on Sunday, Jan. 5, ordering a young woman to stand right in the middle of the church to address the entire congregation.

"I want to apologise to everybody in here because I am pregnant," the girl began her speech in a shaky voice before breaking down in tears.

"I just hope that y'all forgive me," the girl concluded and walked away with her head bowed.

After her speech, the pastor stood up to state that the church does not condone sin. He added that there would be no baby shower for her for having a child out of wedlock.

The video has sparked outrage, with many asking why the man who got her pregnant was not also shamed.

Watch below.