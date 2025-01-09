Mexican President trolls TRUMP, suggests US should be renamed ‘Mexican America’







Thursday, January 09, 2025 - Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized Donald Trump’s comments about renaming the Gulf of Mexico, suggesting instead that the United States be called “Mexican America.”

Her remarks came in response to Trump’s vow to rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.”

During her morning press conference, Sheinbaum presented a 17th-century world map labelling North America as “Mexican America.”

She pointed out that the Gulf of Mexico is an internationally recognized name according to the United Nations and used Trump’s logic to counter him. “Why don’t we call it (the United States) Mexican America? It sounds nice, doesn’t it?” she said.

Sheinbaum added that while Trump had raised the issue of names, Mexico could engage in the same discussion while expressing confidence in maintaining “good relations” with the incoming U.S. president.

Trump, set to be sworn in for a second term on January 20, had declared his intention to rename the Gulf, saying, “the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring.” He justified the proposed change by stating, “It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”





Sheinbaum also responded to Trump’s claim that Mexico is controlled by drug cartels by asserting, “In Mexico, the people rule.”

In the lead-up to his return to office, Trump has frequently targeted Mexico, threatening to impose heavy tariffs on imports unless the country stops the flow of illegal migrants and drugs across the border. He has also revived plans from his first term to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.