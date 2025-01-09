West Ham United appoint GRAHAM POTTER as manager after JULEN LOPETEGUI sacking







Thursday, January 09, 2025 - Graham Potter has been appointed as the new West Ham United manager, replacing Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui was sacked on Wednesday after a largely underwhelming tenure in charge, with the club sitting 14th in the Premier League and seven points clear of the bottom three.

The Hammers have now turned to Potter, who earlier in his career had spells at Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, to inject some energy into their season.

Potter has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at London Stadium, although there are multiple reports of a six-month break clause if certain targets are not met.

"I am delighted to be here. It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the club I am joining. That is the feeling I have with West Ham United," Potter told the club website.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his appointment on Thursday, Potter reiterated his pride and excitement in taking on the new challenge.

"Very excited, very proud," he said. "Proud day to be head coach of this amazing club. Big tradition, big history, big expectation, big challenge.

"I'm really excited, it's almost a bit like Christmas. Christmas for the adults, not the best of sleeps last night but just from the excitement. Really looking forward to meeting the players, meeting the supporters and just getting going.

"It's been 20 months, 20 months of a good rest. In that time you speak to a lot of people. Lots of conversations with different owners, different directors.

"But it was important I pick the right option for me at the right time. As soon as I spoke to this club it just felt right for me.

"It's an amazing club with a tremendous loyal fanbase that is passionate, knowledgeable, knows the football and knows what they want.

"When I hear [Pep] Guardiola say he's got something to prove then we all have! It's the reality of professional sport. I'm comfortable in my own skin, who I am and what I've done.

"But nobody is perfect. Life is about accepting set-backs and mistakes and moving forward. I think I'm a better coach for the experience, I feel well-rested."