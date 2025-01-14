The moment irate members of the public forced undercover police officers to free a suspect for failing to identify themselves in Nakuru.





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 – Chaos erupted in Nakuru when undercover officers were forced to release a suspect after locals, claiming it was an attempted abduction, blocked the arrest.

The irate members of the public accused the officers of failing to identify themselves properly.

This incident comes amid rising concerns over alleged abductions of government critics, with the police service denying involvement in such cases.

Watch the video below.

The longer video ya abductions za Nakuru.



The people are angry. The government is treading on very dangerous grounds. pic.twitter.com/zVw3xJJWSl — Kimuzi (@Kimuzi_) January 13, 2025

