Lessons from my Divorce: PHILIP ‘Director’ KARANJA gets candid about divorce from KATE ACTRESS.







Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Renowned Kenyan filmmaker Philip ‘Phil Director’ Karanja has opened up about his emotional split from actress Catherine ‘Kate Actress’ Karanja after six years of marriage.

Speaking on the CTA podcast with Richard Njau, Phil disclosed how he overcame the pain of divorce, admitting it’s easy to fall into a cycle of blame.

He emphasized the importance of taking responsibility and finding support to rebuild after heartbreak.

When it happens, the first thing that we do as all human beings is blame your partner, the person you are divorcing.

If you go through divorce the right way – which means going through therapy, having the right conversations – you quickly move from blaming your partner and then taking the seat. You call yourself out, like: I failed in this and this

The 37-year-old cautioned against dwelling on bitterness, sharing insights from his experiences and conversations with others who have gone through divorce.

He emphasized the importance of taking responsibility for one’s actions to prevent prolonged anger and resentment

“I spoke to people who had been divorced for like five years, but the guy is still so bitter and angry.

“I remember telling myself, no – five years later, I don’t want to be angry and this bitter at my ex-wife.

Rather than directing his anger at his former partner, Philip chose to focus on rebuilding his life.

“I realised, yooh Philip, you effed up here and here and here. Now start again, start rebuilding yourself.”

The award-winning director began his career in 2007 as an actor on Tahidi High, a popular show aired on Citizen TV, where he played the character Melvin. He later transitioned from acting to producing notable local shows such as Sue na Johnie, The Real Househelps of Kawangware, Click Click Bang and A Grand Little Lie.

The two celebrated actors, exchanged vows in an exclusive ceremony attended only by close friends and family in 2017 and announced their divorce in September 2023 in a joint statement on social media.

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and are separated. We sincerely request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our children," they said.

Kate has since moved on and is now dating Tribes Hotel General Manager Michael Mwangi while Phil has kept his dating life under wraps.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.