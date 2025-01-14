Lessons from my Divorce: PHILIP ‘Director’ KARANJA gets candid about divorce from KATE ACTRESS.

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 - Renowned Kenyan filmmaker Philip ‘Phil Director’ Karanja has opened up about his emotional split from actress Catherine ‘Kate Actress’ Karanja after six years of marriage.
Speaking on the CTA podcast with Richard Njau, Phil
disclosed how he overcame the pain of divorce, admitting it’s easy to fall into
a cycle of blame.
He emphasized the importance of taking responsibility and
finding support to rebuild after heartbreak.
When it happens, the
first thing that we do as all human beings is blame your partner, the person
you are divorcing.
If you go through
divorce the right way – which means going through therapy, having the right
conversations – you quickly move from blaming your partner and then taking the
seat. You call yourself out, like: I failed in this and this
The 37-year-old cautioned against dwelling on bitterness,
sharing insights from his experiences and conversations with others who have
gone through divorce.
He emphasized the importance of taking responsibility for
one’s actions to prevent prolonged anger and resentment
“I spoke to people who
had been divorced for like five years, but the guy is still so bitter and
angry.
“I remember telling
myself, no – five years later, I don’t want to be angry and this bitter at my
ex-wife.
Rather than directing his anger at his former partner,
Philip chose to focus on rebuilding his life.
“I realised, yooh
Philip, you effed up here and here and here. Now start again, start rebuilding
yourself.”
The award-winning director began his career in 2007 as an
actor on Tahidi High, a popular show aired on Citizen TV, where he played the
character Melvin. He later transitioned from acting to producing notable local
shows such as Sue na Johnie, The Real Househelps of Kawangware, Click Click
Bang and A Grand Little Lie.
The two celebrated actors, exchanged vows in an exclusive
ceremony attended only by close friends and family in 2017 and announced their
divorce in September 2023 in a joint statement on social media.
“We came to a
conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and are separated. We sincerely
request everyone to honour our wishes for privacy for us and our
children," they said.
Kate has since moved on and is now dating Tribes Hotel General Manager Michael Mwangi while Phil has kept his dating life under wraps.
